Wiganers urged to invest in friendship in the coming months as bills rise

In a lesson learnt from the pandemic, Wigan Oddfellows is becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of reduced social interaction.

To celebrate National Friendship Month this September, South East Lancashire Oddfellows, which covers Wigan, is holding several inexpensive taster events.

A Wigan crown bowling competition in full swing

These aim to make newcomers feel welcome and show the benefits of joining a friendship group.

Margaret Hurst, who has been a member for eight years, said: “When you’re stretched financially, you’ve no choice but to look at how you can better budget or where to spend less.

“We want to remind people that socialising doesn’t need to be expensive. It’s not where you get together that matters, but that you’re just getting together."