Wiganers urged to invest in friendship in the coming months as bills rise

A not-for-profit group is urging residents not to cut back on socialising during the cost-of-living crisis.

By Matt Pennington
Friday, 9th September 2022, 12:30 pm

In a lesson learnt from the pandemic, Wigan Oddfellows is becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of reduced social interaction.

To celebrate National Friendship Month this September, South East Lancashire Oddfellows, which covers Wigan, is holding several inexpensive taster events.

These aim to make newcomers feel welcome and show the benefits of joining a friendship group.

Margaret Hurst, who has been a member for eight years, said: “When you’re stretched financially, you’ve no choice but to look at how you can better budget or where to spend less.

“We want to remind people that socialising doesn’t need to be expensive. It’s not where you get together that matters, but that you’re just getting together."

The group is encouraging newcomers to attend the monthly Dine Around where the group chooses a different venue to enjoy lunch. The next event is on Thursday, September 15 at noon.

