Bosses at 3B Training Ltd hope to be able to offer more services and training courses to clients after buying Higher Safety and Training Solutions Ltd.

Hindley-Green based 3B Training has been established for more than 11 years and delivers health and safety, first aid, plant, e-learning and NVQ training to more than 30,000 people annually, across the housing, social housing, construction, civil engineering and utilities sectors in the UK.

The firm has expanded significantly in recent years and launched a recruitment drive earlier this year.

With the new acquisition expanding the company’s growth, it will continue its recruitment programme with the aim of having more than 100 employees in its organisation within the next couple of years.

It also aims to double the number of people attending its courses by 2024.

Executive chairman Dave Brooks said: “By acquiring Higher Safety and Training Solutions, it will enable 3B Training to offer additional services and training to our existing clients, as well as offering our own accredited training courses to our new customers.

“We have invested heavily in our team and products over the last couple of years as we seek to build on our national reputation as a high-quality and innovative training provider for the construction sector.

"We aim to be world-class in all that we do and adding this complementary business helps us to achieve this.”

Higher Safety and Training Solutions works across similar sectors and provides consultancy and training services from its training venue in Blackburn, as well as in clients’ offices and sites across the UK.

Founder and managing director Ross Ciraolo said: “I am delighted to be teaming up with 3B Training to bring the very best health and safety training to the UK.

"Our services are second-to-none which enables industries across the UK to have easy access to a wide selection of training to suit their needs and requirements.