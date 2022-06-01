David Molyneux has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to local government and the community in Wigan, with special mention being made of the role he played in saving Wigan Athletic after it fell into administration.

The 68-year-old recently celebrated his 40th anniversary as an elected member of the local authority and he has always represented the Ince area where he lives.

He told Wigan Today that it had been tough to keep the news of his honour a secret from everyone but his wife Sheila since the Cabinet Office contacted him “out of the blue” last month.

Coun David Molyneux

Coun Molyneux said: "I never set out to do this job in order to get gongs or medals but it is a complete honour and a privilege to be recognised for the service I have given.

"It’s a very special award and am proud even to have been considered for it.”

Coun Molyneux has served as a councillor since 1982, becoming deputy leader in 2008 and leader in 2018.

The citation says that through those four decades, he has improved countless lives in a borough where a third of the 320,000 population are among the most deprived in the country.

It adds: “A striking example of his contribution has come during the last 12 months where, in addition to steering the council through unprecedented challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, he dedicated much of his spare time to help efforts to save Wigan Athletic.

“Alongside the council chief executive he worked with potential buyers and administrators to help ensure the club’s survival.

“Having recognised the social, economic and health impacts on the community if the club was liquidated, including the loss of more than 700 jobs, this unwavering commitment went far beyond the realms of their day-to-day role.

“Further highlights in his long public service career include playing a lead role in establishing The Deal, a nationally acclaimed partnership approach to delivering public services.

"As a consequence of The Deal, the council was named Council of the Year by LGC in 2019 and was lauded by The King’s Fund, a leading health think-tank.

“As lead for the economic development and regeneration portfolio, he has delivered outstanding results.”

It added: "More than 675 firms have signed up to The Deal for Business, an agreement that sees them contribute to the community through volunteering, apprenticeships and supporting community groups.

“Passionate about opportunities for young people, he has played an instrumental role in campaigns to boost apprenticeships and helped guide plans for the town’s Youth Zone, opened in 2013.”

In 2021, Coun Molyneux committed the council to providing 100 apprenticeship and graduate roles, identifying that providing such opportunities will be crucial for post-pandemic recovery.

He initiated a £375k fund for apprentices in the construction, manufacturing, engineering and digital sectors in 2019.

This, together with the council’s contribution to GM schemes, has resulted in 100 young people starting work by 2020.

Coun Molyneux’s “day job” was engineering which gave him a career in the aerospace industry and by the time of his retirement, he was a senior buyer.

He and Sheila have two children and five grandchildren.

Alison Mckenzie-Folan, chief executive of Wigan Council, said: “Everyone at Wigan Council is incredibly proud of the leader and this national recognition is well deserved.

“He is everything a public servant should be; calm, knowledgeable and committed.

“There are countless examples of his outstanding leadership skills helping to navigate the council through significant challenges, not least guiding us through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Fiercely proud of his hometown and borough, his enthusiasm and energy is an ever-present source of inspiration for all of us at the council.