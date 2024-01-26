Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Friday to Sunday street food and drink events at Eckersley Mills, Swan Meadow Row, Wigan, proved a huge hit in the last three months of 2023 as Heaton Group, which is re-developing the whole 17-acre industrial site into new businesses, hospitality and leisure venues plus accommodation, gets locals into the habit of coming to this long neglected site for a good time.

And now they are back!

Highlights of the new food menus include sharing platters from each of the traders, with a loaded tater tots platter from Dough So Good Pizzas, a salt and pepper combo for sharing from Hasties’ Fried Chicken and a special sharing board for two from Chrsitakas Greek Food.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feast at The Mills returns for 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar is stocking a rotating line up of the local Rivington Brewery’s craft ales, and new cocktails include the “Brown butter Maple Old Fashioned” made with Butter washed bourbon, maple syrup and orange bitters.

Local business Velvets will be a permanent fixture at Feast from this evening with an indulgent menu of waffles, pancakes, cookie dough and milkshakes.

Shane Brennan, Manager of Feast at The Mills, said: “We’ve spent January working on improvements to Feast; updating menus, bringing in our fantastic new trader Velvets (who will be located in the original chimney) and creating a cozy new lounge area with log burner and refreshed coffee offering.

"We have also been working hard on our entertainment schedule, with a packed live music calendar along with the introduction of exciting ticketed events.

"We can’t wait to re-open our doors this evening and welcome visitors back into Feast at The Mills.”

Trading hours will be from 5pm on Fridays and from midday on Saturday and Sundays.