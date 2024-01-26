Wigan's Feast at The Mills returns for 2024
The Friday to Sunday street food and drink events at Eckersley Mills, Swan Meadow Row, Wigan, proved a huge hit in the last three months of 2023 as Heaton Group, which is re-developing the whole 17-acre industrial site into new businesses, hospitality and leisure venues plus accommodation, gets locals into the habit of coming to this long neglected site for a good time.
And now they are back!
Highlights of the new food menus include sharing platters from each of the traders, with a loaded tater tots platter from Dough So Good Pizzas, a salt and pepper combo for sharing from Hasties’ Fried Chicken and a special sharing board for two from Chrsitakas Greek Food.
The bar is stocking a rotating line up of the local Rivington Brewery’s craft ales, and new cocktails include the “Brown butter Maple Old Fashioned” made with Butter washed bourbon, maple syrup and orange bitters.
Local business Velvets will be a permanent fixture at Feast from this evening with an indulgent menu of waffles, pancakes, cookie dough and milkshakes.
Shane Brennan, Manager of Feast at The Mills, said: “We’ve spent January working on improvements to Feast; updating menus, bringing in our fantastic new trader Velvets (who will be located in the original chimney) and creating a cozy new lounge area with log burner and refreshed coffee offering.
"We have also been working hard on our entertainment schedule, with a packed live music calendar along with the introduction of exciting ticketed events.
"We can’t wait to re-open our doors this evening and welcome visitors back into Feast at The Mills.”