Wigan's 'finest young musicians' to be pitch perfect at annual Inspire! concert
The ninth annual Inspire! concert is a solo recital evening, featuring invited musicians from across the borough.
All of the soloists are finalists and prize winners from the Wigan Young Musician of the Year concert, including percussionists, wind, brass and string players.
Sponsored by Wigan Rotary Club this year’s Inspire Concert will take place at Trinity United Reformed Church on Milton Grove in Wigan on Friday January 26 starting at 7.30pm.
Head of Music Service Dave Little said: “Last year’s concert was a tremendous success, providing a wonderful platform for our finest young musicians to perform as soloists in front of a supportive audience.
"We are grateful to The Rotary Club of Wigan and John O’Neill for helping us to make this opportunity possible.
“Proceeds will go to Wigan & Leigh Carers Centre and the Wigan Music Service Assisted Tuition Scheme which provides financial help by reducing the cost of learning to play a musical instrument.”
Tickets are priced at £5 and are available on the door.