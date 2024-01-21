Wigan's 'finest young musicians' to be pitch perfect at annual Inspire! concert

Talented young musicians will raise the roof as they perform in a special concert in Wigan.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ninth annual Inspire! concert is a solo recital evening, featuring invited musicians from across the borough.

All of the soloists are finalists and prize winners from the Wigan Young Musician of the Year concert, including percussionists, wind, brass and string players.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young musicians line up at the Inspire concert at Trinity United Reformed Church

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsored by Wigan Rotary Club this year’s Inspire Concert will take place at Trinity United Reformed Church on Milton Grove in Wigan on Friday January 26 starting at 7.30pm.

Head of Music Service Dave Little said: “Last year’s concert was a tremendous success, providing a wonderful platform for our finest young musicians to perform as soloists in front of a supportive audience.

"We are grateful to The Rotary Club of Wigan and John O’Neill for helping us to make this opportunity possible.

“Proceeds will go to Wigan & Leigh Carers Centre and the Wigan Music Service Assisted Tuition Scheme which provides financial help by reducing the cost of learning to play a musical instrument.”