The Flashes Festival of Nature returns for 2024 at Pennington Flash to coincide with National Nature Reserve Week.

The event, on May 25 and 26, is free and will help people connect with nature with a range of activities, including workshops, wildlife-themed art stalls and eco-crafts.

James Winterbottom, Wigan Council’s director for strategy and innovation, said: “We continue to be very proud that our Flashes hold National Nature Reserve status.

“They’re incredible habitats right on our doorstep, home to wonderful local wildlife and vitally important ecosystems.

“The Flashes Festival of Nature is a fun and enjoyable weekend for all the family to come and get involved and celebrate one of our most precious assets that we have here in Wigan borough.”

The Flashes of Wigan and Leigh is a chain of separate wetland habitats running through the borough, all created by the subsidence of land on former coal mining sites.

It was awarded National Nature Reserve status – the only one in Greater Manchester – in recognition of its ecological importance.

Pennington Flash, the largest of the eight wetland sites, has recently benefited from more than £2.5m of council investment, including the new Hide café, visitor information point, new accessible toilets and parking facilities.