The Kitt Green-based food giant has donated 7,000 cans of spaghetti hoops to support the local authority’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme over the festive holidays.

HAF delivers fun free activity camps for children aged five to 16 who are eligible for benefit-related Free School Meals - easing the burden on families during the Easter, Summer and Christmas school holiday periods.

The scheme aims to ensure children and young people stay active, eat healthily and meet new friends while enjoying a wide range of enriching pursuits.

Wigan Council's HAF team take delivery of 7,000 cans of spaghetti hoops

Coun Jenny Bullen, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for children and families, said: “We’re proud of the support we’re able to offer local families over the school holidays, especially when so many are facing such difficult times because of the rising cost of living.

“We’re constantly looking at ways to make the most of our resources with the help of our fantastic delivery partners and this generous donation from Heinz is greatly appreciated. Thank you Heinz!”

Jointly delivered by the council’s Be Well leisure service and Start Well Public Health, Wigan borough’s HAF programme has been allocated £1.3m per year from the Department for Education until March 2025 – providing support for more than 11,500 eligible local families.

Activities will take place across the borough in the week leading up to Christmas Day, as well as early in the New Year before children return to school.

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “The HAF programme makes such a big difference to families all across our borough and we’re so proud of all the brilliant work done by our teams.

“It was wonderful to see so many children enjoying themselves at our camps during the summer holidays and we’re pleased to be able to provide more support for local families over Christmas.”

Parents or guardians of all eligible children should already have received an e-voucher which can be redeemed with HAF-registered providers on a first come, first served basis at holidayactivities.com.

Eligible families who haven’t yet received their voucher should contact your child’s school in the first instance to check they have the right contact details for you.