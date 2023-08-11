Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) will have a stand at the event in the town centre on Saturday (August 12) with staff from the True Colours Network, along with members from the Breast Screening Department and Patient Experience Team on hand to deliver important health messages to the borough.

The trust’s Health Outreach and Inclusion Service will be offering screening for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV via Point of Care testing, which is a finger prick test that produces results in 15 to 20 minutes. The team will also be providing free condoms and lubricants, basic clinical observations, health advice, and free face-painting and glitter!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialists will also be on hand to speak to people about the importance of breast/chest screening, and a wide range of WWL staff members will be available to speak to about working or volunteering for the trust.

WWL colleagues walking in the parade - Joe Usher LGBTQIA Network Chair

Helping to lead WWL’s preparations ahead of the big day, the trust’s LGBTQIA+ network chair, Joseph Usher said: “I am proud to say that WWL has made some amazing changes to the way we support our colleagues, patients and their family/friends via our True Colours Network.

"You can see the difference that our colleagues are making from asking subtle questions about gender identity, with confidence, from creating safe spaces for our LGBTQIA+ colleagues.

“Throughout the year the network has focused on many LGBTQIA+ awareness days, have decorated the main corridor at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in stunning rainbow colours - which remains as our symbol of equality, diversity and inclusion – and, working alongside The Rainbow Badge Project, have made changes to policies and procedures on how to help WWL’s environment to be more inclusive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“WWL is thrilled to be part of this year’s Wigan Pride event and will be present and marching to celebrate, alongside our stall which will be offering advice and goodies.

“WWL is proud to support our LGBTQIA+ community, so come on down, say hello and let’s celebrate together.”

WWL’s director of corporate affairs, Paul Howard said: “Wigan Pride is always a great event and I’m sure this year will be no exception.

"As an organisation, we are committed to inclusion and our presence at Pride not only helps us to celebrate diversity but also to allow us to reach out to different communities and to offer health advice and testing in an accessible way.”