Wigan's hospitals and town halls to turn blue to celebrate 75 years of the NHS

On the evening of Wednesday, July 5 – 75 years since the National Health Service was founded – landmarks across the North West will glow.

Among them will be the borough’s hospitals and Wigan and Leigh town halls.

Wigan Infirmary

A spokesman for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “WWL has much to celebrate this year, beginning with the 150th birthday of the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wrightington Hospital celebrates its 90th birthday, WWL Hospital Radio is 50 years young and the Hanover unit at Leigh Infirmary is 10 years old, in addition to the NHS turning 75.

“As part of the celebrations, we are delighted to announce that some of our buildings on each of our sites at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Leigh Infirmary and Wrightington Hospital will be lit up in the famous NHS blue on Wednesday, July 5 and we’re proud to be joining other trusts up and down the country as we come together to celebrate the NHS’ 75th birthday.”

The NHS in the North West wants as many buildings, historic monuments and other high-profile sites to be lit up for the milestone.

People are urged to take photographs of the illuminated buildings and share them on social media using #NHS75 and #LightUpBlueNW.

Alison McKenzie-Folan, chief executive at Wigan Council, said: “We will be lighting up Wigan and Leigh town halls to celebrate and thank all those working with the NHS and its partners for the amazing contribution they make to the lives of people in Wigan borough and across the country.

“This anniversary is a chance for us all take a moment to recognise the dedication and hard work of those who work tirelessly to care and support us during some of the most challenging times of our lives.”

The NHS was established in 1948 as the first universal health system to be available to all, free at the point of delivery.

As well as lighting up landmarks, a whole host of events will take place across the country, including special parkruns, NHS Big Tea parties and a tour of the NHS’ George Cross.

People are being encouraged to get involved by volunteering, supporting an NHS charity or by giving blood.

Richard Barker, regional director at NHS England North West, said: “This significant anniversary gives us all a chance to come together and celebrate the service and reflect on everything it has done and continues to do for the people of this country and right here in the North West.

“The NHS is a point of pride for many people, for those that work for it and for those who have been cared for by it.

“This year I wanted to take the opportunity provided by the anniversary to thank staff working within the NHS across the North West, as well as the volunteers, carers, social care staff and other partners who make such a valuable contribution to our health service, for their hard work, their compassion and diligence, and for their dedication to our patients.”