Wigan's libraries extend their opening hours during busy summer months

From this week, libraries will be offering extended opening hours to make the service more accessible for the community.

The change comes as the staff provide an extensive range of holiday events for families.

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for communities, said: “Our libraries are brilliant community hubs and I’m really pleased that residents will be able to enjoy them even more with their new opening hours.

"We have already seen so many fantastic events taking place in libraries this summer, but the new hours are here to stay, meaning that residents can come and take in what our libraries have to offer all year round.”

The library service is hosting a number of fun and interactive sessions for children during the summer holidays, ranging from talks delivered by local children’s authors and poets to the opportunity to learn to be a DJ.

It also has a national summer reading challenge, seen as a great opportunity to encourage young people across the borough to read for pleasure and receive stickers and medals along the way.

Coun Ready said: “From being able to research your family history, to attending sessions to find community and support your health and well-being, there is so much going on at our libraries.”

Wigan and Leigh’s central libraries will open from 10am to 4pm on weekdays and from 9am to 2pm on Saturdays.