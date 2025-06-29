Wigan's past and present celebrated in new mural at railway station
Wonders of Wigan is now on display at Wigan North Western station and features black and white archive photographs alongside contemporary images.
The contrast of old and new allows for an appreciation of Wigan’s history, with lenticular images adding to this effect, meaning people can watch the transformation between a building’s past and present as they walk by.
Delivered by South East Lancashire Community Rail Partnership (SELCRP) and funded by Avanti West Coast and Community Rail Network, the mural seeks to showcase the rich heritage of the area and celebrate the ethos of Railway 200 – as 2025 marks 200 years of passenger rail.
Wiganers were invited to nominate their favourite buildings and landmarks, with more than 200 people responding to an online survey and others engaging with pop-up “post boxes”.
Nominated buildings were assigned to local photographers Gareth Morton and Viv and Chris Fletcher – known for their local online blog Married with Grown Ups – as well as university graduates Bethany Castle, Ben Midlane and Nikola Bobowik.
Their challenge was to try and capture modern images, to be displayed alongside archive images of the same buildings, as well as others that have since been demolished.
Many of the archive images are the work of Wigan Observer photographer Frank Orrell, who captured much of Wigan’s rich culture in a career spanning over 40 years.
Documenting a huge range of Wigan life and news, his photographs include Wigan Pier, Hippodrome Theatre and Wigan Casino.
The mural also features Wigan North Western, Wigan Wallgate, Hindley and the old Wigan Central station.
The designs have been printed onto vinyl panels by local company Sign Print Solutions and a QR code on the introductory panel allows viewers to find out more.
Wonders of Wigan follows on from the success of the Wiganese mural already on display at Wigan North Western, exploring an alphabet of local dialect terms through colourful artwork.
SELCRP’s senior community rail officer Dr Steph Dermott said: “It’s been great to be able to produce another mural that celebrates Wigan, this time through its iconic buildings of past and present.
"We have really enjoyed engaging with the local community and working with local photographers to ensure that the content was again created by the public, so that it will hopefully be as well received as the existing Wiganese mural.
"It has also been good to research and highlight the history of some of the railway stations in Wigan, as part of this year’s Railway 200 celebrations.”
Station manager Leonie Purvis said: “This new mural is a great addition to the station. It offers another point of interest in the local area and brings a different insight into the town and its heritage.
“We’re pleased to have played a part in joining local people to celebrate Wigan in this unique way, as it is a place we’re proud to serve. Sharing the stories behind key landmarks, such as the station, is also pertinent, as this year marks the 200th anniversary of the UK’s railways.
“We hope those who call it home, as well as those who are visiting for work or leisure, discover something new about this great town.”
