News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Wigan's Really Awful Orchestra tunes up for its latest concert

Despite its name, the Really Awful Orchestra has been playing to sell-out audiences of late.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

And the latest chance to hear this amateur ensemble of locals, most of whom have rediscovered a love of musical instruments decades after abandoning them at school, this week.

Read More
archive pictures of Wigan's Rathbone Gala in 1988

Conducted by Chris Perry, the RAO is performing a selection of film and TV themes, pop favourites, light classics, Latin and jazz in a concert at St Thomas The Martyr Church, Church Street, Up Holland, at 7.30pm on Friday June 30.

The Really Awful Orchestra in rehearsalThe Really Awful Orchestra in rehearsal
The Really Awful Orchestra in rehearsal
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ian Darrington, from the Music Continuum which established the orchestra, said: “We have been delighted how popular the orchestra has become.

"Yes, there are times when the performances aren’t as polished as you’ll hear elsewhere, but plenty of others when it really catches and you think ‘wow.’

"Everyone is having such fun too and the large audiences speak for themselves.”

Tickets for the Up Holland concert are £10 in advance from either the church or Peter Fletcher on 07848 818276.

Related topics:WiganLatin