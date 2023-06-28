And the latest chance to hear this amateur ensemble of locals, most of whom have rediscovered a love of musical instruments decades after abandoning them at school, this week.

Conducted by Chris Perry, the RAO is performing a selection of film and TV themes, pop favourites, light classics, Latin and jazz in a concert at St Thomas The Martyr Church, Church Street, Up Holland, at 7.30pm on Friday June 30.

The Really Awful Orchestra in rehearsal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Darrington, from the Music Continuum which established the orchestra, said: “We have been delighted how popular the orchestra has become.

"Yes, there are times when the performances aren’t as polished as you’ll hear elsewhere, but plenty of others when it really catches and you think ‘wow.’

"Everyone is having such fun too and the large audiences speak for themselves.”