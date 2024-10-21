Wigan's Richard Ashcroft confirmed as Oasis support act

By Sian Jones
Published 21st Oct 2024, 15:43 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 15:43 BST
Wigan’s Richard Ashcroft has officially been confirmed to support Oasis on their eagerly anticipated reunion tour.

The former Verve frontman will join Liam and Noel Gallagher on the UK and Ireland leg of tour in 2025.

Liam Gallagher previously teased the news from his X account, following the announcement of the North America and Australia legs of the Oasis ‘25 tour.

Now the official band account has confirmed the news in a montage of old videos and photos of Ashcroft and the brothers.

Ashcroft has been a long-time friend of both Gallaghers, with his band The Verve having supported the group back in 1993, while Ashcroft as a solo act has acted as support for both Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds previously.

Noel also wrote the song Cast No Shadow on Oasis’s second album What’s the Story Morning Glory as a tribute to the Wigan-born star.

Both Noel and Richard Ashcroft also headlined three sold-out shows combined at Wigan’s Robin Park Arena this summer.

Richard Ashcroft has been confirmed to be supporting OasisRichard Ashcroft has been confirmed to be supporting Oasis
It was the first time Ashcroft had performed a headline show in the borough since The Verve played a gig at Haigh Hall in May 1998.

Ashcroft was born at Billinge Hospital and attended Up Holland High School and Winstanley College, where The Verve was formed and he took his first steps on the road to stardom.

They played their first gig at a friend’s 18th birthday party at the Honeysuckle pub, on Pool Street, Wigan, in August 1990 and have never looked back.

