A man has been treated for burns following a distressing incident at a Wigan home.

A large number of emergency service vehicles were reported to have descended on an address in Wigan Road, Leigh, at 1.30pm yesterday (Sunday October 20).

Police have since confirmed that a man suffering from minor burns was later taken to hospital.

Further details of what had caused the injuries have not been revealed.

A general view of Wigan Road at Leigh where a man suffered burns

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue said: “At just after 1.30pm on Sunday October 20 firefighters were called to Wigan Road in Leigh.

“Three fire engines from Leigh, Hindley and Atherton fire stations arrived quickly at the scene.

“Fire crews helped a male casualty at the scene, before they were conveyed to hospital via our colleagues at North West Ambulance Service.

“Crews were in attendance for approximately 90 minutes.”

And a brief statement from Greater Manchester Police read: “At around 1.45pm yesterday, officers attended reports of a man suffering injuries in a fire on Wigan Road, Leigh.

"The man received treatment for minor burns.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”