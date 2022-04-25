Hundreds turned out for the Sunday morning parade through the town centre and service at Wigan parish church, the previous two years having been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The events were caught on video by our Wigan Today cameraman, and the police, who were represented by Chief Supt Emily Higham and Chief Insp Liz Sanderson among others, described the proceedings as “fantastic” and hoped that everyone had enjoyed themselves as the sun shone.