Wigan's Strictly and Bake-Off star John Whaite is now centre stage in panto

Wigan reality show king John Whaite’s star-studded career has taken another twist – oh yes it has!

For the Bake-Off winner and Strictly finalist’s latest venture sees him treading the boards in panto for the first time.

The 34-year-old from Wrightington is currently appearing alongside entertainment legend Billy Pearce and Emmerdale’s Samantha Giles in Cinderella at the famous Bradford Alhambra Theatre.

And he’s absolutely loving it.

He said: “I got a call from my agent saying ‘you’ve been offered panto, shall I turn it down?’ and I said ‘don’t you dare!’ I love panto and I had the winter free so I bit their hands off.

"It takes me right back to where it all started appearing in Chorley Little Theatre when I was young and I remember seeing my dad in pantomime too.

"I love the stage more than anything. OK so Strictly was sort of on a stage although’s it’s TV, and the Strictly tour was like theatre on steroids, but being on a proper stage with a live audience: you can’t beat it and I’ve not done anything like that since I was in Twelfth Night at Wigan Little Theatre just before the pandemic struck.”

John, who plays Dandini, confesses that he was rather daunted by the prospect of 71 shows between mid-December and January 21 (there are usually two a day), especially when he got the script four weeks before curtin-up and only had two weeks of rehearsal.

But he said: “I play two parts and there was a heck of a lot to learn, but the director Ed Curtis – who is brilliant and the nicest director I’ve ever worked with - took us through little bits and pieces of the show at a time until one day he said ‘there, you've done it all now,’ and suddenly we had and it all gelled for the first time and everything was OK.

"It’s fabulous working with incredible professionals: Samantha Giles from Emmerdale and loads of West End stars. And Billy Pearce has been a fixture there for years, an absolute stalwart and is such a kind and generous person. He lets me improvise and gives me tips on how to do things – I have learnt so much from him.”

And as for the performances themselves?

"There are always a few nerves at the beginning, mainly because the show starts with all 16st of me suspended by a wire from the ceiling, so it’s always good to negotiate that bit safely.

"And each show is different, not only because there’s scope for improvisation but because each audience is different: each has a different energy. And seeing children transfixed, screaming in delight and getting so involved is wonderful.”

So what else for John after the curtain comes down on Cinders? More reality shows? I’m a Celebrity or Dancing on Ince?

He said: “I’ve done Strictly and Bake-Off and that’s enough for me. If I starve I turn evil so I’d be no use in the jungle and if I put skates on I’d likely lacerate some tender parts of my body.

"No, I’m taking a break from TV. I want to spend more time with my family and help get my bakery school in Wrightington back on its feet because it was badly affected by lockdown.