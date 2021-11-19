Wigan's very own winter wonderland returns to cul-de-sac

A Wigan house has been transformed into a festive wonderland aimed at lighting up everyone’s Christmas.

Having first tried it out 12 months ago, Mike Denaro from Fairman Drive in Hindley has gone even bigger and better this year with his spectacular seasonal illuminations to raise money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Mike, who is a graphic designer and videographer, has started volunteering for the charity after last year’s brightly-lit fund-raiser caused a stir.

Mike Denaro outside his festive home

He said: “My grandad was in the hospice for a month back in 2012 and I have always wanted to give something back to them.

“After the past 18 months, I wanted to do something even more extravagant to help lift people’s spirits.

“I’ve invested a lot into this year’s display and I am confident it will be a success.”

Last year’s illuminations raised £2,500 for the hospice, which Mike hopes to top this year: “Ideally, I would like to raise £3,000 for them. They have gone through so much throughout the pandemic that this money can help get them new equipment or hire some more nurses.

Mike's illuminations also include a snow show

“We have already made £300 so far which is fantastic.”

Alongside the lights, there will be frequent snow shows and Santa visits for families to enjoy.

The festive scene was a hit with neighbours, many of whom asked whether he could repeat the feat this year.

Mike added: “Throughout the year I have had so many people message me asking am I doing it again, it is amazing to see that it brings so much joy to the community.

Mike's lights are to raise money for Wigan and Leigh hospice

“The response has been fabulous; we have even had multiple businesses wanting to get involved.

“The local Tesco and Home Bargains have donated sweets and we have been given a post box so the kids can post their letters to Santa.”

While many are pleased about the extravaganza, last year Mike did have a few complaints and frequent visits from Greater Manchester Police because of crowd and traffic issues, but this year it is expected to be different.

He said: “We have gone about it in a different way this year.

“The neighbours are more aware and they are on board and looking forward to it.

“It was a bit chaotic last year because we had over 500 cars trying to get on to a little cul-de-sac which was mayhem!

“So this time the local medical centre have said we can use their car park.

“It’s funny because when I posted that we could use it there were three police cars in the area. I hope that’s not because of us!

“So far everything has been positive, but even if there were some negative comments I believe all publicity is good publicity.”

Christine Edwardson, community fund-raiser for the hospice, said: “Mike has delivered yet another spectacular winter wonderland display and we are very grateful to him for choosing to support the hospice once again.

“The support of people like Mike is absolutely vital as we continue to deal with the financial impact of Covid-19.

“The funds raised by the display will help our teams continue providing compassionate hospice care for people living with life-limiting illnesses and their carers across our borough.”

Mike has asked anyone wishing to view the lights to park on the Pennygate Medical Centre car park, located around the corner, after 6pm to avoid congestion.

People are also asked to express their interest in attending any of the snow shows or Santa visits to do so via the events on the Fairman Drive Decorations Facebook page.