Win a house in Wigan for only 10 pounds

The mural painted on the side of the house

The lucky winner will win the Edwardian end terraced house on Violet Street in Ashton mortgage-free, with some of the profits being donated to Wigan Youth Zone.

Single dad of two Jamie Runciman originally bought the house in December 2018 as it was the perfect location for daughter Isla and son Jack’s school and nursery.

Jamie, who is originally from Westhoughton said: “It is a mad thing to do really. I’m no longer with their mum but we have them 50/50.

“They live over in Warrington now and their mum does most of the school runs.

“The original plan was they would still go to school in Ashton but at that time in the morning coming down the M6 with all the traffic it just wasn’t working out so it made sense for them to move to a school over there.

“As much as I love the area and love this house, I want to be nearer to my kids and walk them to school again. House prices are extortionate so I thought this would be the best idea.”

Jamie was inspired by previous families like the Rowcroft familiy from Salford who did the same thing during lockdown.

The exterior of the house

For the raffle to come to life, Jamie has spent the past 18 months looking into how to make this possible.

Five per cent of the profits to Wigan Youth Zone, a cause which Jamie finds inspiring: ”I used to work at the DW Stadium and at the time they were linked heavily with the Youth Zone and I got to go down there and be involved.

“Since then, I’ve really admired what they do for the community. I’d do anything I can to support them, I’d bend over backwards for them.

The raffle is being run through a third party company called Raffique which deals with the tickets and payments.

The living room

Jamie added: “I understand people will be sceptical but it is all above board. They handle all the sales and money and are compliant with gambling regulations.

“It assures people that I have nothing to with that side of things and won’t be handling any profits.

“If the profits go over £5,000 then they use another third party company randomdraws.co.uk to draw the winner, so I’m once removed from all the sales and twice removed from the draw.

“I had to set a minimum amount of tickets to be sold which I set at 20,000. If I didn’t hit that as a minimum then there will still be a winner and 75 per cent of the money will given to them as a cash prize, with Raffique claiming the rest so I would get nothing and keep the house.”

The loft conversion

He’s sold 30 tickets so far but is hopeful that more will be sold in the future.

The draw for the house is in June 2022 and Jamie will cover all fees so the winner gets the house both mortgage and fee-free.

Jamie is documenting the raffle on his social media and has even had a mural painted on the side of the house which has received a great response: “The overwhelming majority of comments have been really positive with people saying what a lovely thing to do, its been a great reception.

“I’ve been getting my kids involved in making the videos and have just brought Isla a camera to get her more interested. I want to show them that you can achieve anything that you set your mind to."

To enter the raffle visit hereYou can also follow the raffle on Jamie’s Win a house in Wigan Facebook page and on Instagram and TikTok.