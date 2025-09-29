Police investigating the death of a two-year-old boy at a nursery near Wigan have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

And they say they have spoken to several witnesses who said that staff did everything they could to save the tot at Parbold Douglas CE Academy on Friday September 19, that he had not been left on his own and received immediate and appropriate care.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the youngster – who has not been named – collapsed after choking on something.

But that is now a matter for the coroner to decide.

Parbold Douglas Academy on Lancaster Lane whose nursery is the focus of an investigation following the death of a child

A statement was this afternoon issued by Lancashire Constabulary.

It reads: “Officers investigating the death of a child who had become unwell at school have issued a further update,

"We were called to Lancaster Lane, Parbold, at 2.43pm on September 19 following reports a child had become unresponsive.

"The child was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he, tragically, died.

"Our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

"A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted earlier this month.

"Although those findings are still being examined, we remain satisfied that no crime has taken place.

"Therefore, the boy’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses who have stated that the child had not been left unattended, that he received immediate and appropriate care, and that significant efforts were made by staff to save the boy’s life.

"The child’s family have asked that their privacy continues to be respected.”

After the emergency incident, the nursery itself issued a statement which read: "It is with a heavy heart that we share that a tragic incident occurred at Parbold Douglas Nursery on Friday September 19. We are distraught to share that a special, much-loved two-year-old child has died.

"We as a nursery and a wider-school family are devastated. Our main thoughts and prayers are with the child's family and all those impacted by this extremely distressing loss.

"We urge everyone to respect the family's right to privacy and that of the nursery and school.

"We will not be making any further comment at this time.”