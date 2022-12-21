Woman found in Wigan borough woodland after police search died by suicide

Janice Twist, who was also known by her maiden name of Cleworth, left her home on Charles Street, Leigh, after an argument on May 25.

The support worker was reported missing two days later and a search was launched by the police, who appealed for information to help find her.

An inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard 46-year-old Mrs Twist’s body was found in woodland near Orchard Lane – just a four-minute walk from her home – at around 4pm on June 4.

Two notes expressing her intent were found among her possessions in the wooded area.

The medical cause of Mrs Twist’s death was recorded as hanging.

Stephen Teasdale, assistant coroner for Manchester West, concluded the inquest by stating she died by suicide.

Relatives and friends paid moving tributes to Mrs Twist on social media, where she was described as the “life of every party” and a “beautiful lady”.

On Facebook, Whitney Draper wrote: “RIP Janice Twist. Never did I think I'd be writing this, you was the life of every party, and the best woman to speak to about anything and everything, thank you for everything and all the great memories, you will be forever cherished, spoke of and most of all loved! Thinking of all your family at this sad time.”

Danielle Cable said: “Hope your at peace now jan sleep tight beautiful lady Janice Twist my heart goes out to all your family.”