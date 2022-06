Janice Cleworth, also known as Janice Twist, aged 46, was last seen on Charles Street in Leigh at around 4pm on Wednesday May 25.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, of medium to slim build with shoulder length brown hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen missing Janice from Wigan? Janice Cleworth, also known as Janice Twist.

She has a sleeve tattoo on her right arm and a tattoo on her back that reads "Twist".

Janice was last seen wearing a hoodie with "Clewy 7" written on the back, a pair of black skinny jeans, trainers and a pink shoulder bag.