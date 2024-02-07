Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But women were more likely than men to score a pass at Atherton’s driving test centre, bucking the national trend, according to Government figures.

A total of 2,686 people took the test between April and September, with 1,249 meeting the required standard – a pass rate of 46.5 per cent.

During the six months, 1,326 women got behind the wheel for the test and 626 were successful, a pass rate of 47.2 per cent.

The pass rate fell to 45.8 per cent for men, with 1,360 sitting the test and 623 securing their driving licence.

Online car retailer cinch analysed the DVSA statistics and found 865,703 exams were carried out between April and September across the UK, with an average pass rate of 48.8 per cent.

Within this timeframe, 50 per cent of all aspiring male motorists were awarded a driving licence.

As for women learners, 47.3 per cent of wannabe motorists passed their tests, registering the highest female pass rate in at least 15 years.

Most of the UK driving centres with the highest success rates for driving tests were in Scotland, especially in small towns and remote areas.

Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at cinch, said: “According to DVLA figures, aspiring motorists taking their driving test north of the border tend to have an above-average chance of nailing their exam.

“Between April 2023 and September 2023, there were several months where Scottish locations such as Ballater, Benbecula Island, Duns, the Isle of Skye and Mallaig saw every single candidate pass their driving test without fault.

“Considering that the average pass rate in the UK stands at 48.8 per cent, these areas – as well as their test centres – have plenty to be proud of.”

But Scotland also saw the worst pass rate in the six months, as only 12 out of 40 people (30 per cent) became fully qualified motorists at Castle Douglas, in Dumfries and Galloway, in June.