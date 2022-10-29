Work to create better walking and cycling routes set to begin in Wigan township

The Line at Standish will be extended in a £800,000 project around the Robin Hill area, between Cat I’ Th’ Window cottage on Almond Brook Road and the disused Robin Hill Farm West resurfaced and illuminated as a bridleway.

Additionally, another section of the footpath from the Robin Hill Farm East to the Bloor estate is being given the same upgrade.

This extension to the Standish Mineral Line will provide the missing connection to the work completed by National Highways at Junction 27 of the M6.

Picture of The Line in Standish

Furthermore, the scheme aims to ensure a safe route for journeys into the local shopping centre in Standish, as well as to schools, health services and leisure venues.

A spokesperson for residents group Standish Voice said: ““The revamp of The Line was something we pushed the council for and it has proved a huge success.

"We have been waiting for this extension to it and are really pleased it finally looks to be going ahead.”

A plan of the work set to begin on The Line in November

The improvements will resurface existing informal routes, public rights of way and bridleways, providing new connections, crossing points and links to new housing development.

Part of the money from the project has come from developer funding, which Wigan Council has used to release more money from the Greater Manchester budget for walking and cycling.