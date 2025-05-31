The award-winning and eccentric event which sees hopefuls compete to be crowned Worm Charming Champion returns to Wigan next weekend.

Event organisers are preparing to welcome crowds once again to St Elizabeth’s Parish Hall on Saturday June 7.

Since it began in March 2013, the championship has grown into a cherished annual tradition, drawing families, schools, and local teams to compete in the art of coaxing worms from the soil – all in good fun and for a good cause.

The event has thrived thanks to the support of Aspull’s elected councillors Chris Ready, Ron Conway and Laura Flynn and the involvement of the local community.

Coun Conway, chair of the Fair Opportunities for All: Health and Social Care Scrutiny Committee, said: “The Worm Charming Championship is a brilliant example of what makes Aspull special.

"It brings people together, celebrates creativity, and puts a smile on everyone’s face. We’re proud to have supported it from the very beginning.”

The event features not only the main competition but also a vibrant village fête atmosphere, complete with stalls, games, food, and appearances from local sports heroes.

Among the coveted prizes is the Big Jim Trophy, awarded for charm, creativity, and community spirit.

The event’s success is a testament to the power of community spirit, with volunteers, local businesses, and families all playing a part in keeping the tradition alive

As well as the contest itself there will be stalls, a barbecue, bouncy slide, a bar, fancy dress and games.

Organiser Ruth Atherton added: “We started this event as a fun way to raise money for roof repairs at St Elizabeth’s Church.

"It has grown into something truly special that the whole community looks forward to. I’m so grateful for the support of our local councillors and everyone who helps make it happen year after year.”

Each competitor has to operate within a 3m sq plot of land and only use vibrations and music to charm the worms out of the earth.

Those wishing to take part in the worm charming can register from midday on June 7 with the competition beginning at 1.30pm.