Film published on Tik-Tok shows the man lean under the heated food canopy in the cafeteria area to grab the large joint impaled on a fork while the work station is unattended.

Egged on and filmed by his laughing friends, he pushes his way through other customers and gets as far as the exit before a burly security guard intervenes and relieves him of the food.

The grinning would-be thief with the side of beef impaled on a fork

Clutching a pint of beer in the other hand, the would-be-thief then walks off, still laughing.