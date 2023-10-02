Would-be thief caught on film trying to steal a whole roast beef from Wigan carvery
and live on Freeview channel 276
Film published on Tik-Tok shows the man lean under the heated food canopy in the cafeteria area to grab the large joint impaled on a fork while the work station is unattended.
Egged on and filmed by his laughing friends, he pushes his way through other customers and gets as far as the exit before a burly security guard intervenes and relieves him of the food.
Clutching a pint of beer in the other hand, the would-be-thief then walks off, still laughing.
The location of the incident isn’t given, other than it was at a local Toby Carvery, and it is alleged that the man was a Portsmouth football fan up in Wigan for his team’s match with Latics at the weekend.