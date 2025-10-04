"It is wonderful to think that I am bringing back to life something that was built 100 years ago and should last another century.

Come Saturday night you're more likely to see young Cameron Stephenson boilersuited and covered in grease than strutting his stuff on a Wigan nightclub dance floor.

For the Pemberton 26-year-old is passionate about steam engines and is currently tackling his dream job.

By day Cameron runs two companies: CJS Heritage Engineering which which restores and performs general engineering work and fabrication; and CJS Crankshaft and Machine Ltd which which makes crankshafts for various major companies across the UK.

By night he is also busy, and you could hardly say that a change is as good as a rest because for the past two years he has been spending much of his spare time restoring a near-100-year-old, 10-ton, 18ft-long steamroller.

Cameron Stephenson, owner of CJS Heritage Engineering Ltd in Wigan, pictured with a steamroller he is restoring and hopes to take out to shows.

Ably assisted by his partner Hannah Walsh and friend Rob Greenwood, he has been lavishing countless hours on a vintage vehicle which hadn’t fired up since decimalisation was introduced.

The craftsman, who is based at the Clarington Forge works at Ince, had been looking for a project like this for quite a while and was stunned to discover the roller was almost on his doorstep when a shout went out asking if anyone wanted this rusting hulk.

The Marshall S-Type steamroller had been constructed for Formby District Council in 1928 for use in the laying of roads and tamping down of fresh asphalt,

Cameron thinks that it wasn’t used that often during its working life because of a lack of physical wear and tear, and it was eventually put out to pasture at the end of the 1950s, not becaus it was worn out but because it had been superseded by machines driven by internal combustion engines.

Cameron hopes the work should be finished before the end of the year

It’s telling how powerful – and perhaps romantic – the word “steamroller” is though because it hung around for decades afterwards even though the vehicles being used for roadworks from the 1960s onwards were actually diesel rollers. Today they are generically known as roadrollers.

It was bought by a Wigan man called Joseph Entwistle from Whelley who, with his son David, drove it for a hobby until it needed remedial work in the late 1960s.

This began but then Joseph passed away, the restoration ceased and so the roller was left in a yard, covered with a tarpaulin and all but forgotten about for more than half a century.

It was when David too died that surviving family decided to ask around if anyone was interested in taking the rusting relic off their hands.

The steamroller had not turned a wheel since 1970

Cameron said: “It was 2023 and I was stunned to discover there was a vintage steamroller right here in Wigan that I – and no-one else – had known about.

"It was exactly what I was looking for. I had to go and see it and as soon as I did, I knew I had to have it.

"I had always wanted my own steam engine and not one that came ready restored but one that I could bring back to life. To think it was right under my nose after all that time!”

After the first ordeal of roughly reassembling it and getting it down to Clarington Forge, Cameron set about this major restoration project.

Hannah has been heavily involved too, including helping to strip the engine down and putting her artistic skills to good use by painting. Much midnight oil has been burnt and they are now about three-quarters of the way through the work and hoping to have it done for Christmas.

Cameron said: “It is very satisfying work. There has obviously been a lot to do because even though the steamroller was covered up, 60 years of being left outside to the elements is bound to take its toll. It was in a sorry state despite not having been as heavily used during its working life as it might.

"Everything had to be stripped back, cleaned, reassembled and painted and we are not far off completion now.

"It is wonderful to think that I am bringing back to life something that was built 100 years ago and should last another century.

"I am not really the owner of this steamroller merely its custodian for a time because it will surely outlive me.

"That’s why I’m a big believer in Victorian engineering. A lot of it is very simple but it is also very good and lasts far beyond a lifetime. Alot of more modern machinery is more complicated but it isn’t built to last and you have to throw it away after 10 to 15 years.

"With something like this steamroller someone can build one, run it for decades, pass it on for someone to restore and when they’ve finished with it they know that there could be someone else in another 100 years’ time ready to breathe new life into it again.”

This enthusiasm for steam and engineering goes right back to his earliest years when his grandparents and later his mum – all of whom had a passion for steam too – would take him to shows.

And he didn't just want to look at and admire them: he wanted to see how they were put together and worked, so it came as little surprise that he set up his businesses in 2017 as soon as he had finished college.

As far as the steamroller is concerned, it still needs some more painting work and its canopy reinstated but it has passed its steam test with the boiler inspector and turned a wheel for the first time since 1970.

Cameron plans that, once the work is complete, he will take it to shows and people will see it being driven down local streets.

And asked if he would now take on another hobby project once this is done, he answered that he would love to be involved in the restoration of Trencherfield Mill’s massive, famous but tragically mothballed static steam engine.