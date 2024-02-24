Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The unveiling took place at Wigan Youth Zone, where one of its multi-use games area (MUGA) pitches was dedicated to Latics’ head of community Tom Flowers.

He leveraged funding for the pitches and created a partnership between the two charities to support as many young people as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having served as head of community for 11 years, Tom was a driving force in addressing inequalities both in Wigan and beyond its borders.

Tom Flower

The plaque was unveiled before a football tournament held by the community trust in his honour, with teams engaging in friendly competition as they played for the Tom Flower Shield.

Anthony Ashworth-Steen, the youth zone’s CEO, said: “The dedication of a pitch in Tom’s name feels not only fitting but essential, given Tom's remarkable contributions to our organisation and the wider community.

"Having had the pleasure of working alongside Tom over the years, I can attest that his leadership, passion and unwavering dedication were nothing short of inspiring.

The memorial plaque

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This tournament and plaque unveiling are not just gestures of remembrance, they are a testament to Tom's enduring legacy and the lasting impact he had on all of us at Wigan Youth Zone.

“Naming a pitch after Tom here at the youth zone will be a constant reminder of everything that Tom did for our charity when he was with us and also celebrates the ongoing partnership of our two organisations, which Tom laid the foundations for.

"Tom was a partner, an advocate, a supporter and a friend of Wigan Youth Zone and his loss was mourned by the team who remember him fondly. He will always occupy a special place in our hearts.”

Rachel Wood, youth engagement manager at Wigan Athletic Community Trust, said: “This event and plaque unveiling is a huge opportunity to live on through Tom’s legacy of his passion for helping the community trust, Wigan Youth Zone and the young people in the borough and beyond.