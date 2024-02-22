Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) said the changes were designed to "make things simpler and more consistent.”

This is because previous operators of bus services that are now part of the Bee Network, or will join from the launch of phase two, use a variety of numbering systems. The changes take effect on April 7.

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux speaking at the Stagecoach Wigan depot in Ashton-in-Makerfield, ahead of the launch of the Bee Network last year (library pic)

Among the services affected are:

1 / 2 (Wigan Highfield - Grange Circular) will change to 601 and 602.

3 / 4 Wigan - Kitt Green Circular) will change to 603 and 604.

5 / 6 Wigan - Beech Hill Circular) will change to 605 and 606

7 (Bolton - Wigan) will change to 607

8 (Leigh - Wigan) will change to 608.

A TfGM spokesperson, said: “Bringing bus services under local control as part of the Bee Network provides an opportunity to make it easier for people to use public transport. That includes providing a clear and consistent approach to bus service numbers.

“Most bus service numbers will stay the same. Some services in Bolton, Wigan and Salford are being renumbered on 7 April 2024.

“Customers will be updated in advance of these changes at bus stops, through leaflets at bus stations, on Bee Network buses and other outlets, including TravelShops."