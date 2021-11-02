YouTube Influencer tops job wishlist for children aged 5-7

A survey of 1,000 British children aged 5-7 from dolls’ pram expert Play Like Mum, has revealed how much children are influenced by their senior role models, as nearly half (43%) like to pretend to have a grown up’s job in their playtime.

Counting down the days until they reach adulthood themselves, 41% say they are excited to grow up and start a new job, with only 11% admitting to feeling worried about the prospect.

The power of the influencer is still very much alive, as becoming a YouTube star was the most popular career choice amongst 5-7 year olds – which is unsurprising given social media is so influential amongst the younger generation.

YouTube influencer tops the favourite jobs list for 5-7 year-olds

Parents will be delighted to find out their children are keen to care and look after others, as being a doctor was next to appear on the list, followed by a professional footballer - which saw 18% of boys dreaming of being the next Marcus Rashford.

More than 1 in 10 children surveyed have revealed they want to become a vet when they grow up, which was identified as the most popular job for young girls (17%), while many dream of protecting their local community from crime, as a policeman/woman completed the top five.

Research also revealed the important influence that parents and grandparents have on their children and grandkids, as 19% aspire to be like their mum and dad when they grow up, while 4% look up to their grandparents and want to take on their role.

Andrew Coplestone, founder of the specialist dolls pram maker Play Like Mum, said: “Role models do an incredible job to help inspire younger generations and teach them important skills and life lessons. Many children will act out and play like their role models when they are pushing our prams as the pram play helps to build their imagination skills, whether that be by looking up to their parents or grandparents to imitate, or by being inspired by their role models, including class teachers, professional football players, or even their favourite YouTube star."

Top 10 jobs kids want to do when they grow up:

1 YouTube star

2 Doctor

3 Footballer

4 Vet

5 Policeman/woman

6 Teacher

7 Performer

8 Fireman / woman

9 Hairdresser