A next of kin appeal has been made after the death of a 55-year-old Wigan borough man.
By Alan Weston
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Darren Gray sadly died at his address in Chapel Street, Leigh, on Wednesday, September 27.

In a post on its Facebook page, GMP Leigh, Atherton & Hindley said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police coroner’s office on 0161 856 4687.

Related topics:PoliceWiganLeighFacebook