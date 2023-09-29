Police appeal after death of 55-year-old Wigan borough man
A next of kin appeal has been made after the death of a 55-year-old Wigan borough man.
By Alan Weston
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Darren Gray sadly died at his address in Chapel Street, Leigh, on Wednesday, September 27.
In a post on its Facebook page, GMP Leigh, Atherton & Hindley said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police coroner’s office on 0161 856 4687.