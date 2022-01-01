Police appeal after man found dead on Wigan road

Police closed the road this morning

At around 4.30am today (Saturday, January 1, 2022), police received a report of a male lying on Lily Lane in the Bamfurlong area.

Officers attended and a man, believed to be in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding his death. Anyone with information, particularly dash-cam footage filmed in the Platt Bridge area in the half hour leading up to 4.30am, is asked to contact police as soon as possible.

Due to previous police contact, this incident has been referred to the Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been made aware.