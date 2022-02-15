Concerns for missing Wigan borough man
Fears grow for missing Wigan borough 64-year-old.
Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Wigan borough man.
An appeal has been made on social media for anyone to get in touch if they know the whereabouts of 64-year-old David Grime.
He is from the Atherton area and is described as a white male, 5ft 9ins tall and of medium to large build.
A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: "If you are able to provide any information as to the whereabouts of Mr Grime which could assist officers in locating him please contact 101 or live chat quoting MSP/06LL/000033722."
