Concerns for missing Wigan borough man

Fears grow for missing Wigan borough 64-year-old.

By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 7:36 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 7:38 am

Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Wigan borough man.

An appeal has been made on social media for anyone to get in touch if they know the whereabouts of 64-year-old David Grime.

He is from the Atherton area and is described as a white male, 5ft 9ins tall and of medium to large build.

David Grime

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: "If you are able to provide any information as to the whereabouts of Mr Grime which could assist officers in locating him please contact 101 or live chat quoting MSP/06LL/000033722."

