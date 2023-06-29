News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal for help in tracing missing schoolboy who has links to the Wigan area

Police are increasingly concerned for a 14-year-old schoolboy with links to Wigan who hasn’t been seen for four days.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 17:02 BST

Shaun Flynn was last spotted in his home town of St Helens on Monday June 26, and extensive inquiries by Merseyside Police are ongoing to find him.

He is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build with short, brown hair.

Missing: Shaun Flynn
Missing: Shaun Flynn
When Shaun last sighted he was wearing a black, waterproof Berghaus jacket, black hoody, tracksuit trousers and black trainers.

A force spokesperson said that Shaun is known to frequent Wigan and St Helens.

Please pass on any sightings of Shaun via the force’s form: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/

or any other information to @MerPolCC or 101.

