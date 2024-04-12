Police appeal for help in tracing missing teenager with links to Wigan
Police are appealing for help to find a teenager who could be in Wigan.
Shannane Turner has been missing from her home in Lydiate since Monday and was last seen at Southport railway station.
The 16-year-old is 5ft 3in tall, medium build, with shoulder-length, brown, straight hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing a black top and leggings, black jacket and trainers.
