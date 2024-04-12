Police appeal for help in tracing missing teenager with links to Wigan

Police are appealing for help to find a teenager who could be in Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 12th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shannane Turner has been missing from her home in Lydiate since Monday and was last seen at Southport railway station.

The 16-year-old is 5ft 3in tall, medium build, with shoulder-length, brown, straight hair and brown eyes.

Read More
Picture and video lift the lid on Wigan's Haigh Hall restoration
Shannane TurnerShannane Turner
Shannane Turner
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was wearing a black top and leggings, black jacket and trainers.

Shannane is known to visit Hindley, Wigan, Southport and Liverpool.

Police appealing for anyone who has seen her to contact them online or by calling 101.

Related topics:PoliceWiganLiverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.