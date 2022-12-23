News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal for help to find man missing from home for more than three weeks

Police are searching for a 20-year-old man who has been missing for more than three weeks.

By Gaynor Clarke
Jordan McGee was last seen on James Holt Avenue in Kirkby on Monday, November 28.

Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” and extensive inquiries are being carried out to find him.

Police have released this image of missing Jordan McGee
Jordan often visits Skelmersdale and Kirkby.

He is white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police online, via Facebook or by calling 101.