Police appeal for help to find man missing from home for more than three weeks
Police are searching for a 20-year-old man who has been missing for more than three weeks.
Jordan McGee was last seen on James Holt Avenue in Kirkby on Monday, November 28.
Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” and extensive inquiries are being carried out to find him.
Jordan often visits Skelmersdale and Kirkby.
He is white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.