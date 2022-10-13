Police appeal for help to find missing Preston teenager
Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” about a missing teenager.
By Gaynor Clarke
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
13th Oct 2022, 11:46am
Kayden Turner, 15, was last seen Norbreck Drive area of Larches, Preston at around 5.30pm on Wednesday.
Police say he has links to Skelmersdale and the Larches and Hesketh Banks areas of Preston.
Kayden is described as 5ft 11in tall, with dark brown, medium-length hair, brown eyes and a slim build.
When he was last seen he was wearing grey trousers, a grey hoodie and black pumps.
Anyone who has seen Kayden can call police on 101.