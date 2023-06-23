Police appeal for help to find Wigan pensioner's next of kin
Police are appealing for help to find the next of kin of a pensioner who died in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
John Parker, 79, died at home on Saturday, June 17 and police say there were no suspicious circumstancing surrounding his death.
They are now working to find his loved ones and have shared an appeal on social media in a bid to track them down.
Anyone who can help is asked to call the police coroner’s office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687.