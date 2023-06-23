News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Police appeal for help to find Wigan pensioner's next of kin

Police are appealing for help to find the next of kin of a pensioner who died in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

John Parker, 79, died at home on Saturday, June 17 and police say there were no suspicious circumstancing surrounding his death.

Read More
Detectives 'determined to get answers' for Wigan family as dad's death sparks mu...

They are now working to find his loved ones and have shared an appeal on social media in a bid to track them down.

Bolton Coroner's CourtBolton Coroner's Court
Bolton Coroner's Court
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who can help is asked to call the police coroner’s office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687.

Related topics:PoliceWiganBolton