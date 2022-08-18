Police appeal for information as fire at house in Wigan is determined to be arson attack

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters rushed to Fleming Drive in Ashton at 3.15am on Thursday, August 11 to tackle a blaze which initially involved two cars, but spread to a garage and a house.

Crews from several fire stations attended and an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the blaze.

Police believe the cause of the fire was arson

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team has now said the fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

They said: “Inquiries are ongoing and detectives are currently treating the fire as arson.”

Anyone with any information or footage of this incident is asked to contact police by calling 0161 856 7094 or 101, quoting incident number 428 of August 11.