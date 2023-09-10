Watch more videos on Shots!

The missing man, named as Steven, was last seen on Stonyhurst Avenue, Ince in Wigan on Saturday at 1.10am.

The 37-year-old man is described as a white male, about 5ft 10in in height, of slim build and with a shaven head (usually red hair).

He was last seen wearing a white short sleeve t-shirt, black ¾ shorts, black socks and black & white sliders.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Steven and want to make sure he is safe and well.