Police appeal to help trace Wigan man missing since early Saturday morning
Police have appealed for the public’s help to trace a Wigan man who’s been missing since early yesterday morning (Saturday).
By Alan Weston
Published 10th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST
The missing man, named as Steven, was last seen on Stonyhurst Avenue, Ince in Wigan on Saturday at 1.10am.
The 37-year-old man is described as a white male, about 5ft 10in in height, of slim build and with a shaven head (usually red hair).
He was last seen wearing a white short sleeve t-shirt, black ¾ shorts, black socks and black & white sliders.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Steven and want to make sure he is safe and well.
Anyone with information about Steven's whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 7094 (or 101) quoting his name.