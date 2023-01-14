Police believe man missing from Wigan borough for a week could be in Blackpool

The 29-year-old man, who has been named only as Steven, was last seen in Atherton between 6pm and 7pm on Saturday, January 7.

He is described as a white male, around 6ft 2ins, slim build, with brown/auburn hair and gingery stubble facial hair. He has a slit in his left eyebrow.

Steven was last seen wearing Columbia grey walking shorts with black pockets on the side, black jumper, long black Nike socks, and black and white Air Max trainers. He was also wearing a black Nike cap and has sleeve tattoos on both arms.

It is believed he has possibly travelled towards the Blackpool area in a white Vauxhall Vivaro. The back doors have hi-vis chevron lines and there are beacons on the top.

Anyone with information about Steven’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 7390 or 101.