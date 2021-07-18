Police divers find body in search for missing teenager

Police divers were seen searching the River Eden this morning (Sun) at beauty spot Rickerby Park, just outside Carlisle, Cumbria, on the hottest day of the year.

It comes after Cumbria Police received a concern for welfare report from North West Ambulance Service at around 9pm last night [SAT] after the teenage boy was seen entering the water.

A body was found at 11.45am this morning [SUNDAY] following a multi-agency search operation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police divers were seen searching the River Eden this morning

A Cumbria Police spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a body has been found following a multi-agency search operation at the River Eden, near Stony Holme.

"Police received a report of a concern for the welfare of a teenage boy who had entered the water at around 9pm yesterday (July 17) by the North West Ambulance Service.

"The body was found at around 11:45am. Formal identification has not yet taken place."