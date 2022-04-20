Police say a blue Mini Cooper travelling along Kirkhall Lane in Leigh, towards Atherleigh Way, collided with a pedestrian – a woman in her 50s – just before 1.30am today.

Emergency services were called and the driver of the car stopped at the scene to help police with their investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened on Kirkhall Lane in Leigh. Pic: Google Street View

PC Phil Collingwood, from Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “First and foremost our thoughts remain with the woman’s friends and family who are understandably devastated.

“We’ve been following up a number of lines of enquiry throughout the night and we remained at the scene this morning carrying out a thorough investigation to find the answers the woman’s friends and family need.

“Anyone with information, or anyone who may have seen anything, is asked to report it online or via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk