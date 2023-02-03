Police increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man with links to Wigan
A young man who hasn’t been seen since the end of last year may be in the Wigan area, police say.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 7:35am
Officers are increasingly concerned for the welfare of 27-year-old Connor Hughes who hails from the Huyton area of Merseyside.
The last confirmed sighting of him was at 12.30pm on Thursday December 29 in Warwick Road, Huyton.
Connor is 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and has brown hair and a beard.
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “Connor has links to Warrington, Wigan, Manchester and Barrow-in-Furness.