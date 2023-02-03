Officers are increasingly concerned for the welfare of 27-year-old Connor Hughes who hails from the Huyton area of Merseyside.

The last confirmed sighting of him was at 12.30pm on Thursday December 29 in Warwick Road, Huyton.

Missing Connor Hughes

Connor is 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and has brown hair and a beard.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “Connor has links to Warrington, Wigan, Manchester and Barrow-in-Furness.