Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Wigan 33-year-old
An appeal for public help has been made by police searching for a missing Wigan man.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Concerns are growing for the welfare of 33-year-old Stephen Skilling who is known to frequent the Wigan and Leigh areas.
He is described as a white male, 6ft tall, with blond cropped hair, of slim build, with no tattoos and no piercings.
Officers say that he may be in possession of a large, black rucksack which may contain a tent.
A post by GMP Wigan West on social media suggests that Stephen is likely to be sleeping rough in his tent.
A spokesperson said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Stephen and want to make sure he is safe and well.
“Anyone with information about Stephen’s whereabouts should contact police on 999 quoting the missing reference number of MSP/06MM/0001333/23.”