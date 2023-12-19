An appeal for public help has been made by police searching for a missing Wigan man.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of 33-year-old Stephen Skilling who is known to frequent the Wigan and Leigh areas.

He is described as a white male, 6ft tall, with blond cropped hair, of slim build, with no tattoos and no piercings.

Officers say that he may be in possession of a large, black rucksack which may contain a tent.

Police want to be sure that Stephen Skilling is safe and well

A post by GMP Wigan West on social media suggests that Stephen is likely to be sleeping rough in his tent.

A spokesperson said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Stephen and want to make sure he is safe and well.