News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Wigan 33-year-old

An appeal for public help has been made by police searching for a missing Wigan man.
By Charles Graham
Published 19th Dec 2023, 07:14 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 07:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Concerns are growing for the welfare of 33-year-old Stephen Skilling who is known to frequent the Wigan and Leigh areas.

He is described as a white male, 6ft tall, with blond cropped hair, of slim build, with no tattoos and no piercings.

Officers say that he may be in possession of a large, black rucksack which may contain a tent.

Police want to be sure that Stephen Skilling is safe and wellPolice want to be sure that Stephen Skilling is safe and well
Police want to be sure that Stephen Skilling is safe and well
Most Popular

A post by GMP Wigan West on social media suggests that Stephen is likely to be sleeping rough in his tent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Stephen and want to make sure he is safe and well.

“Anyone with information about Stephen’s whereabouts should contact police on 999 quoting the missing reference number of MSP/06MM/0001333/23.”