Police investigate after body found outside Wigan gym

Police are investigating after a body was found outside a Wigan gym.



Apex Gym in Hindley has been taped off this morning (Sunday) as officers launched their investigation.

Apex Gym Hindley

Eyewitnesses reported seeing police personnel in "white suits" around the building and grounds.

Greater Manchester Police have since confirmed that a body was found outside the gym in the early hours of the morning.

They have released a statement saying: "Police were called at around 7.10am on Sunday 7 July 2019, to reports that the body of a man had been found outside a gym on Lowe Mill Lane, Hindley.

"Inquiries into the man’s death are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 642 of 07/07/19 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."

Members of the Lowe Mill Lane fitness centre have posted to social media to alert customers to the closure.

The message says: "Just to stop speculation, yes the police are at the gym, through no fault of ours.

"An incident occurred after the gym closed and we are helping them with their inquiries."

There is believed to have been a social event at the fitness centre last night.

More to follow..