Police officer used 'racist language' while on duty

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer has received a final written warning after an investigation found that he used racist language while on duty.

Police Sergeant Philip King used racist language while on duty, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation found.

The matter came to light when GMP were carrying out a separate criminal investigation in February 2018, when they reviewed a conversation between PS King and another officer on body worn video.

The IOPC probe, completed in August 2018, found evidence of a case to answer for gross misconduct for using language to describe members of the public which breached the standards of professional behaviour.

GMP agreed with the watchdog's findings and scheduled a hearing to take place on July 8 and 9.

Yesterday the case against Mr King was found proven by the independent panel.

IOPC Regional Director Amanda Rowe said: “Racist behaviour or use of racist language has no place in policing, or any organisation.

"The vast majority of police officers uphold professional standards and show respectful behaviour. In this matter, that was clearly not the case.

“Where there is concern that a police officer or member of staff may have behaved in a way or used language that is discriminatory, it is right that it is investigated and their actions are held to account.

“I can only hope that the decision to give PS King a final written warning means that he is expected to learn from this, and ensure he and others understand this should not happen again.”