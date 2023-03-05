Police officers searching for missing dad Peter Baglin find human remains

While the body has not been identified as that of Peter Baglin, police say they have informed his family.

He left home in Boothstown at 7.30pm on December 28 and was seen on CCTV at 7.38pm at a Texaco garage on the A580 East Lancashire Road, in Mosley Common.

Peter Baglin has not been seen since Wednesday, December 28

But his wife reported him missing when he did not return home from a walk that took him along the towpath of the nearby Bridgewater Canal.

His belongings, including a hat, phone and headphones, were found there the next morning.

Despite extensive searches and appeals for CCTV footage, Mr Baglin has not been seen since.

On Sunday evening, a police spokesman said: “GMP officers searching for Peter Baglin have sadly discovered human remains.

“Officers from GMP’s tactical aid unit made the discovery on Saturday at around 10:48am, following a further search of the area around the Bridgwater Canal in Boothstown, Salford.

"The remains have not been formally identified, however Peter’s next of kin has been informed and specialist officers are continuing to support the family and their loved.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the surrounding circumstances.”

Det Insp Michael Sharples, from GMP’s Salford district, said: "Though we are not currently in a position to confirm this is Peter, our thoughts remain with his wife Michelle and his loved ones.

"We understand that the last two months have been extremely difficult for them and this continues to be a distressing time for all of Peter’s loved ones.

"Search teams, made up of GMP personnel and colleagues from partner agencies – such as the National Police Air Service, North West Underwater Search Team and mountain rescue – have worked extensively to try and find Peter.