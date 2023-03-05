Police officers searching for missing dad Peter Baglin find human remains
Police searching for a dad last seen at a Wigan borough petrol station more than two months ago have found human remains.
While the body has not been identified as that of Peter Baglin, police say they have informed his family.
He left home in Boothstown at 7.30pm on December 28 and was seen on CCTV at 7.38pm at a Texaco garage on the A580 East Lancashire Road, in Mosley Common.
But his wife reported him missing when he did not return home from a walk that took him along the towpath of the nearby Bridgewater Canal.
His belongings, including a hat, phone and headphones, were found there the next morning.
Despite extensive searches and appeals for CCTV footage, Mr Baglin has not been seen since.
Police announced on Thursday they had returned to the canal to carry out a further search for Mr Baglin, along with a mountain rescue team and underwater divers.
On Sunday evening, a police spokesman said: “GMP officers searching for Peter Baglin have sadly discovered human remains.
“Officers from GMP’s tactical aid unit made the discovery on Saturday at around 10:48am, following a further search of the area around the Bridgwater Canal in Boothstown, Salford.
"The remains have not been formally identified, however Peter’s next of kin has been informed and specialist officers are continuing to support the family and their loved.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the surrounding circumstances.”
Det Insp Michael Sharples, from GMP’s Salford district, said: "Though we are not currently in a position to confirm this is Peter, our thoughts remain with his wife Michelle and his loved ones.
"We understand that the last two months have been extremely difficult for them and this continues to be a distressing time for all of Peter’s loved ones.
"Search teams, made up of GMP personnel and colleagues from partner agencies – such as the National Police Air Service, North West Underwater Search Team and mountain rescue – have worked extensively to try and find Peter.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has assisted to date, and also to confirm that our enquiries will not stop until we have found the necessary answers for Peter’s loved ones, for our investigation and for coronial proceedings."