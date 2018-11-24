Police rule out abduction in Wigan town centre incident

Police have moved to reassure the public after fears of an attempted child abduction in Wigan town centre were raised.



Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed the incident at around 2pm on Friday was in fact a domestic dispute.

Shoppers and visitors to the middle of town reported hearing a scream at that time.

That led to concerns being aired on social media that someone had tried to snatch a child.

However, GMP confirmed officers attended Milllgate and found a civil dispute in progress.

The situation was resolved at the scene.