Police search for 15-year-old girl known to visit Wigan and Leigh
A teenager missing from home could be in Wigan town centre or Leigh, police said.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Officers wanted to make sure Diyora Vincent, 15, was “safe and well” as they appealed for help to find her on Thursday.
She was described as being Asian, 5ft 7in tall, slim build, with long straight black hair, brown eyes and likely to be wearing false eyelashes.
Anyone with information about Diyora’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101.