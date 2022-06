Simon Griffiths was last seen at around 5pm yesterday, when he was wearing a bright red Under Armour jacket/jumper, light blue jeans, a cap and glasses.

He is described as white, of average build and with brown hair. He has tattoos on his face and neck.

Simon Griffiths

Police say Simon has links to Blackpool.